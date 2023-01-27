School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (WABC) -- A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.

Video from Newscopter 7 which was up over the scene around 9:30 a.m. shows the front of the bus inside the house.

Preliminarily, police say that it appears that no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

