School bus driver in deadly I-80 crash to be sentenced in NJ

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A former New Jersey school bus driver will learn how long he will spend in prison for a causing a deadly crash.

It has been nearly two years since Hudy Muldrow made an illegal U-turn on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, killing a teacher and student and leaving more than 40 other people injured.

Muldrow now faces up to ten years in prison.

The 79-year-old Muldrow pleaded guilty back in December, admitting he drove the school bus sideways across I-80.

He said he missed his exit and tried to make an illegal U-turn in May of 2018.

A dump truck hit the bus, and the force ripped the cab from the chassis.

10-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy died in the crash.

More than 40 other students were injured. Some reported the crash left them hanging by their lap seat belts.

In the months following the crash, New Jersey passed a law requiring all school buses to have three-point seat belts.

Muldrow's sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday in Morris County Superior Court. The families of the victims are expected to testify.

