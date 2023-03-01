Cameras installed on Rockland County school buses will crack down on drivers illegally passing buses

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Rockland County School District is rolling out a new bus feature they hope will help keep students safe to and from school.

There are an estimated 50,000 incidents of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses in New York State, putting the lives and safety of students at risk.

To combat reckless drivers the County partnered with BusPatrol to launch the Rockland County School Bus Safety program starting March 1.

The company installed cameras on the stop-arms on a fleet of school buses at no cost to the County. Drivers caught on camera illegally passing buses will be issued a ticket by mail.

According to BusPatrol districts with cameras on buses saw a 30% reduction in drivers illegally passing buses.

County Executive Ed Day helped unveil the buses at the Rockland County Fire Training Center.

School leaders from public and private schools attended the event where they got to see the the cameras that will be installed on the buses.

