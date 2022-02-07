coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut COVID omicron update: Gov. Lamont recommends dropping school mask mandate Feb. 28

By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he recommends dropping the statewide mask mandate for schools and day cares at the end of the month.

Lamont said masking requirements will be left to local officials and schools boards after Feb. 28.

"We've earned it, Connecticut," Lamon said. "It will be up to you, every town is different."

Lamont said the decision was made in consultation with neighboring states.



Also on Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Garden State will drop its school mask mandate on March 7.

Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated that New York's indoor vaccine or mask mandated could be lifted by Wednesday, but is hinting that the school mask mandate could remain in place a little longer.

Despite the recommendation to drop the school mask rule, mask mandates that will continue across Connecticut include public transportation which is subject to federal rules.

The state will also continue require masks in few indoor public settings, including health care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

ALSO READ | 'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ lifting school mask mandate
Anthony Johnson reports that Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting March 7.



