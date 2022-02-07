coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey to lift school mask mandate starting next month

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce today that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting next month.

It comes as case numbers continue to decline in the Tri-State area following the omicron surge.

Murphy plans to announce that mandate will be lifted starting the second week of March.



School mask mandates expire this month in New York and Connecticut.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul indicated late last week that changes to the state's mandates are coming, as the current order requiring vaccination or masking in businesses expires Feb. 10, and the mask mandate for schools expires Feb. 21.

ALSO READ | Moms start 'Saving Active Hearts' initiative to help schools create plan for cardiac emergencies

A large focus for Saving Active Hearts is helping schools implement a cardiac emergency response plan. Darla Miles has more.



