18-year-old arrested after allegedly making threats against Long Island high school students, staff

Police said Oketa Orlando Blair Jr. was arrested Tuesday.
According to detectives, he expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward fellow Westbury High School students as well as faculty members.
School staff became aware of the threat and the school administration notified the police.
Blair Jr. is charged with making a terrorist threat and second-degree aggravated harassment.
A judge also granted an extreme risk protection order, which prevents the defendant from purchasing any firearms.
READ MORE: New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip