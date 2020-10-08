Parents in NYC protest as 33 more schools close under COVID cluster plan

The teachers' union said that the Department of Education informed principals of 33 additional schools that they will be closed starting Thursday.
The updated announcement Wednesday night came after the DOE compared Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID cluster maps against Mayor Bill de Blasio's nine ZIP code clusters.
One reason the decision to close some of the schools is not sitting well with parents here in Forest Hills is that this ZIP code isn't in one of the city's hotspots.
Parents protested Wednesday, unhappy that PS 196 was even being considered for a temporary closure.
The ZIP code only has an infection rate of 1.98%.
While the city is looking at ZIP codes, the state is making their decisions on closures block by block.
They believe the case load in this area is high enough to stop in-person learning here for at least two weeks.
Parents aren't happy with that decision.
"I feel safe sending my child to school. Many teachers feel safe sending their child to school. You do not have this power to dictate to us what we do on a daily basis. It not only ruins our lives, it ruins our child's lives," a parent said.
Of the school sites now closed in Brooklyn and in Queens, 66 of those are school sites in the red zone, 87 in the orange and 16 in the yellow zone. That makes for a total of 169 school sites that are temporarily shuttered.
These closures will last for at least two weeks, when they will then take another look and decide if they need to continue remote only learning.
Rules in the red area:
-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed
Rules in the orange area:
-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only
Rules in the yellow area
-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.
We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.
Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg
Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020
