How to see the 2019 Leonid meteor shower this weekend

Look to the sky this weekend to catch the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

On the night of Nov. 16-17, as many as 20 meteors per hour will be visible in the night sky, according to AccuWeather. The best time to see the shower is after midnight with the constellation Leo high overhead. The meteors will appear to originate from Leo, although you don't have to look in that direction.

The moon will contest the Leonids, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight for your best shot at seeing the shower. Find a dark area and lie back to have the entire night sky in your sight. Remember to dress warmly, too!

