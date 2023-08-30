Scooter driver killed in crash with Honda in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a deadly crash at an intersection in Sunset Park.
A scooter driver, traveling north on 3rd Avenue, was hit by a red Honda Accord traveling west on 53rd Street Wednesday afternoon.
The scooter driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police say they were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The 36-year-old driver of the Accord was taken into custody. According to police, the driver was driving with a suspended license.
Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.
Third Avenue at 53rd Street is shut down as the investigation continues.
A gun was also found at the scene.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ALSO READ | 11-year-old boy bitten by dog in apartment on Lower East Side
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.