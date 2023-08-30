The driver of the red Honda Accord who collided with the scooter is now in police custody. Shannon Sohn reports live over the scene from NewsCopter 7.

Scooter driver killed in crash with Honda in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a deadly crash at an intersection in Sunset Park.

A scooter driver, traveling north on 3rd Avenue, was hit by a red Honda Accord traveling west on 53rd Street Wednesday afternoon.

The scooter driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police say they were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 36-year-old driver of the Accord was taken into custody. According to police, the driver was driving with a suspended license.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.

Third Avenue at 53rd Street is shut down as the investigation continues.

A gun was also found at the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | 11-year-old boy bitten by dog in apartment on Lower East Side

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.