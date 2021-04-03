Injured seal rescued by officers on Long Island's south shore

A person found the seal on the beach at Point Lookout around 7:45 a.m. and notified police.
Officers from Marine Bureau responded to the beach and found the seal.
They say the young pup had suffered an injury on its side.
The officers then contacted the NY Marine Rescue Center, who helped the officers secure the pup safely in a transportation crate.
The seal was then taken to the rescue center in Riverhead for treatment and evaluation.
