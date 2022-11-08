Election Day 2022: Sean Patrick Maloney, Mike Lawler battle for 17th Congressional district

Congressman Maloney is at risk of losing his seat as voting continues in the 17th Congressional district in the Hudson Valley. Marcus Solis has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean Patrick Maloney and Mike Lawler are battling for the 17th Congressional district which covers all of Rockland and Putnam counties and part of Westchester.

Democrat Maloney is running in the newly redrawn 17th Congressional district.

"Any (expletive) can kick over a barn, it takes a carpenter to build one," Maloney said. "And you want to vote for the carpenters, you want to vote for the people who are building something, and if you don't like our plans then vote for somebody who got a plan of their own. Right now my opponent doesn't have any plans."

His opponent is Republican Mike Lawler, the Rockland County assemblyman whose campaign has been boosted by a $6 million infusion from a GOP super PAC.

"Look folks are ready for change, one party rule in Washington, Albany, and New York City has created a mess in our country," Lawler said.

Maloney has positioned himself as mainstream while painting Lawler as an extremist and has highlighted his support of abortion rights.

"I believe in women having rights over their bodies and that men should not be making decisions for women's bodies in the future," Congers resident Linda Cali said.

In the meantime, Lawler has centered his campaign on fighting crime and the economy.

"The inflation, crime, the border, and drugs, I think we're due for a change," Pearl River resident Karen Palamar said.

For many voters, the race reflects the deep political division in the country.

"You couldn't get me to vote for a Republican now if he offered me the world," New City resident Maria Calderon-Weinstein said. "I think the Republicans are dangerous."

