Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for a man accused of flashing a woman on a subway and then stabbing her friend.
Police say the 40-year-old woman was on a northbound 3 train last month when the man flashed her.
It happened on July 12th at around 2:10 p.m.
Once getting off the train at the 135th Street-Lenox Avenue station in Harlem, she told her 37-year-old friend what happened.
He then confronted the man, leading the attacker to take out a knife and stab him twice.
The victim is expected to recover.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
