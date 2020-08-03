Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for a man accused of flashing a woman on a subway and then stabbing her friend.Police say the 40-year-old woman was on a northbound 3 train last month when the man flashed her.It happened on July 12th at around 2:10 p.m.Once getting off the train at the 135th Street-Lenox Avenue station in Harlem, she told her 37-year-old friend what happened.He then confronted the man, leading the attacker to take out a knife and stab him twice.The victim is expected to recover.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------