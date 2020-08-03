Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for a man accused of flashing a woman on a subway and then stabbing her friend.

Police say the 40-year-old woman was on a northbound 3 train last month when the man flashed her.

It happened on July 12th at around 2:10 p.m.

Once getting off the train at the 135th Street-Lenox Avenue station in Harlem, she told her 37-year-old friend what happened.

He then confronted the man, leading the attacker to take out a knife and stab him twice.

The victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Greenwich Village

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citysubwaysubway crimeflasherstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police: Popular Harlem gay bar broken into, robbed
68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random NYC attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical storm warning issued ahead of Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
AccuWeather: Humidity building before Isaias' arrival
Federal judge speaks out after son killed, husband shot
Metal subway debris basket falls, injuring 1 person
Party boat owners arrested after failure to comply with social distancing
Bear euthanized after attack on man in garage of NJ home
Show More
Mets GM announces Yoenis Cespedes opting out of season
Mother fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
More TOP STORIES News