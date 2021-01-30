Search intensifies for missing student from Drew University

The Morris County Prosecutors office is now involved in the search for 22-year-old Drew University student Ajay Sah.
Police say the last time anyone heard from Sah was Tuesday, January 19.
Sah is a foreign exchange student from Nepal who is currently attending Drew University in Madison.
Authorities say he was last seen at the Newark Broad Street Station and boarded a train heading to New York Penn Station shortly after midnight on January 20.
Police are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.
