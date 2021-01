Search intensifies for missing student from Drew University

EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is intensifying Friday for a missing college student from New Jersey The Morris County Prosecutors office is now involved in the search for 22-year-old Drew University student Ajay Sah.Police say the last time anyone heard from Sah was Tuesday, January 19.Sah is a foreign exchange student from Nepal who is currently attending Drew University in Madison.Authorities say he was last seen at the Newark Broad Street Station and boarded a train heading to New York Penn Station shortly after midnight on January 20.Police are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.----------