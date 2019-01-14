Search on for 2 suspects after Bronx subway stabbing

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for two suspects after a male was stabbed in the abdomen on a subway train in the Bronx.

The stabbing happened on a northbound 4 train just after 3 p.m. at the Mount Eden Avenue station.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

One suspect was described as a black male wearing a red jacket and the second suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

