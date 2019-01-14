Search on for 2 suspects after Bronx subway stabbing

Police are searching for two suspects after a male was stabbed in the abdomen on a subway train in the Bronx.The stabbing happened on a northbound 4 train just after 3 p.m. at the Mount Eden Avenue station.The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.One suspect was described as a black male wearing a red jacket and the second suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks.----------