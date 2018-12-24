Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Jersey City

Officials say a car struck and killed 44-year-old Cory Nettles on Saturday afternoon in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for the driver behind a deadly hit and run in New Jersey.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says a car struck and killed 44-year-old Cory Nettles on Saturday afternoon in Jersey City.

Investigators say the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monmouth Street in the area between 10th and 12th Streets.

The scene was littered with car parts following the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

