Search to resume for Queens woman swept out by current

Crews are set to resume what they are now calling a recovery mission for a woman believed to have been swept away by a wave off Queens. Multiple agencies responded Sunday evening to Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway and launched a desperate search.Police say the woman's husband was swimming at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point while she was walking by the water.The man told police a wave during high tide picked her up and carried her away.The search was suspended overnight.It is expected to resume before 10 a.m. Monday.