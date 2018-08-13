Search to resume for Queens woman swept out by current

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has details on what's now being called a recovery effort.

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Crews are set to resume what they are now calling a recovery mission for a woman believed to have been swept away by a wave off Queens.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday evening to Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway and launched a desperate search.

Police say the woman's husband was swimming at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point while she was walking by the water.

The man told police a wave during high tide picked her up and carried her away.

The search was suspended overnight.

It is expected to resume before 10 a.m. Monday.

