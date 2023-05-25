FDNY's 'Second Chance' ceremony offers full-circle moment for survivors, first responders

The FDNY held their annual "Second Chance' ceremony on Wednesday, connecting survivors with the first responders that saved them. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York City fire department has an event every year it calls the "Second Chance" ceremony.

The unique gathering reunites people in the city saved by the FDNY's front line workers.

This year's ceremony took place in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

The survivors included a baby girl who decided to come into the world a little sooner than her mom expected.

Over the years, the department has reconnected more than 200 patients with first responders.

