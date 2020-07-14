GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A section of wall fell off a Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning.
It happened on 17th Street in the Greenwood Heights section around 10 a.m.
The home was evacuated as a precaution. The Department of Buildings will check the structure's stability.
No injuries were reported.
Section of wall crumbles from Greenwood Heights home
