Out-of-this world art museum Seismique is unlike any other!

This mind-bending art museum will make you feel like you're on another world!

HOUSTON, Texas -- When you step inside Seismique, you'll feel like you've been transported to a sci-fi wonderland. The 40,000 square foot attraction is Houston's newest permanent art museum - and it's unlike any other in the world.

Seismique includes 40 different immersive galleries, or galaxies, as the museum's creators like to call them. Each galaxy offers a unique experience, from a landscape of colored globe lights that react to touch to a 70-foot spaceship and a net-like climbing attraction that will take you back to you childhood. Unlike other art museums, you're encouraged to touch and interact with the exhibits at Seismique.

"This is for all of your senses," said John Anselmo, Operations Manager at Seismique. "Engage how you'd like, as much or as little as you'd like. It's a lot more freeform. You're able to enjoy it in multiple ways. It brings out a childish wonder in just about everybody."

Seismique's out-of-this-world exhibits come to life thanks to state-of-the-art technology, including nine million LED lights, 111 projectors, motion-capture technology, holograms, light mapping, augmented reality and more. Forty different artists from across the world spent weeks creating this world of wonder, which can be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

"Its a massive experience," said Steve Kopelman, founder of Seismique. "Just watching people come in and their mouths are agape, and then they're overloaded with color from there on out."

For hours, tickets and more information, visit Seismique online.