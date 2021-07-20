NYPD releases shocking videos of shootings in NYC in search for gunmen

A shooting was caught on camera in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
The NYPD just released it, but it happened back in June.
Police say two men got out of that car and opened fire on a crowd, shooting one woman in the chest and a man in the leg.
More video from Jamaica, Queens shows a gunman chase another man this past Sunday outside a 99-cent store on Merrick Boulevard.
The gunman eventually shot the victim in the leg.
Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams is teaming up with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, calling for a federal law making it illegal to sell guns across state lines.
Adams is also pushing for changes to the state's controversial bail reform.
"Someone can't discharge a gun on Monday, get arrested and then back out on the street on Tuesday that's unacceptable," Adams said.
"This bill is needed now to stop gun deaths in our cities because it is chronically too easy for a criminal to get a weapon and that is facilitated by gun dealers and gun traffickers," Senator Gillibrand said.
A similar bill was introduced back in 2009 and did not pass.
Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa says he also supports it.
The bigger question is...will Republicans in Congress?
