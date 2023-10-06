Man sentenced for hitting wife with SUV, stabbing her in front of their kids

QUEENS (WABC) -- A man who brutally attempted to kill his estranged wife in Queens last year was sentenced Friday to 25 years behind bars.

Stephen Giraldo, 37, told his young three children to buckle up in their car before plowing into their 41-year-old mother, Sophia Giraldo in December of 2022.

Prosecutors say the car turned on its side and Stephen climbed over his child in the front passenger seat and stabbed his wife through a window.

She survived but has not regained consciousness and was left with severe neurological damage, broken bones and a stab wound that punctured her liver.

Giraldo pleaded guilty last month to attempted murder.

"This is one of the most brutal cases we have prosecuted," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "To tell your children to 'buckle up,' purposefully hit their mother, and then climb over your son to continue your attack with a knife is unconscionable. In holding the defendant accountable and securing a lengthy prison sentence, we hope we have achieved some measure of justice on behalf of the victim and her loved ones."

