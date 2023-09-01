September Best Bets: Labor Day Sales, Tax-Free Shopping, and Cheeseburger Freebies

Plunge into pool and patio discounts during September, as many stores clear out summer seats for Christmas Trees. Nina Pineda has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This long holiday weekend will not be short on sales. Labor Day Discounts will be massive as stores move out summer stuff for next season's merchandise.

7 On Your Side runs down this month's deals and Nina Pineda says there's still time to take advantage of tax free days for back-to-school.

Plunge into pool and patio discounts during September, as many stores clear out summer seats for Christmas trees.

It's time to grab your grill, lawnmowers, and outdoor pots and plants, too.

Swimsuits shorts and summer apparel will be on the clearance rack to make way for fall clothing, which will be full price during September but, retail expert Gina Curko advises at her store See Saw in Englewood Cliffs, it's worth the splurge to buy some basics which are versatile and will last.

"It's leggings and body wear, and fabrics are seasonless, let's invest in stuff that's not going out, that is quality, where fabric's not going to change," Curko said.

Outdoor gear will be marked to move. REI is offering up to 40% off on camping and climbing gear plus bikes for Labor Day sales.

The holiday weekend will see massive sales at hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowes and online retailers Overstock and Wayfair.com.

And Ulta gets you looking good with 21 days of September beauty for back to school skincare and makeup deals.

Don't forget to take advantage of New Jersey's tax-free holiday too, until September 4. Pay no tax on certain school and office supplies.

Bundle those with a $100-for-email sign up, plus think Labor Day deals on a Lenovo laptop. You can double dip your way to quadruple-digit savings.

Large Appliances will see low prices for Labor Day deals to draw you in the store, while small appliances are cheapest during Black Friday. And don't snooze on mattress buys, holiday weekends are the best time for new beds.

At P.C. Richard and Son save up to $700 on Tempurpedic mattress sets, up to $800 on Stearns and Foster, plus get $300 cash back to any other same day purchase.

And, mark your calendars for September 18. That Monday is National Cheeseburger Day!

You can enjoy a free cheeseburger at Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's, 7-Eleven, Applebees, Dairy Queen, Sonic, and Smashburger. They are all offering customers a chance to sink their teeth into a juicy cheeseburger free, with a minimum purchase or buy one get one free deal.

Check with your favorite cheeseburger joint on the details to take advantage of this fun freebie.

ALSO READ | Firehouse Fitness sounds alarm for 7 On Your Side

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.