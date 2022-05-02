sleep

7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults, research suggests

The team found that people who slept for longer or shorter durations had poorer cognitive performance and mental health.
EMBED <>More Videos

Study finds 7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults

Seven hours of consistent sleep is ideal for people in their middle age and upward, research from the University of Cambridge suggests.

Scientists examined data from nearly 500,000 adults between the ages of 38 and 73 for the study.

The team found that seven hours per night was the optimal amount for cognitive performance and mental health. It also helps keep the brain healthy by removing waste products, according to the study.

Researches say that lack of sleep may also hamper the brain's ability to rid itself of toxins.

People who experience anxiety and depression slept for longer or shorter durations, according to researchers.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge is one of the study's authors, and says that getting a good night's sleep is not only important at any age, but particularly important as people age.

"Finding ways to improve sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and wellbeing and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementias," Sahakian said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdepressionstudyresearchmental healthsleep
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SLEEP
IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
This study will pay you $2,000 to sleep
TOP STORIES
Large fight causes chaos at Roosevelt Field Mall
New NYPD crimefighting strategy to start on Monday
March held to honor boy shot while eating dinner in car
Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens
Empire State Building celebrates 91 years
Man stabbed to death inside popular Dave & Buster's in NYC
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Show More
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
Preview: 2022 Met Gala 'Gilded Glamour'
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
AccuWeather: A few showers
27-year-old man found shot in the head on Upper West Side
More TOP STORIES News