Connecticut furniture store owner arrested for sex assault

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The owner of a furniture store in Connecticut is charged with sex assault.Hennawi Salem was arrested Tuesday at his store, Salem Furniture, located at 120 Porter St. in Bridgeport.Salem is accused of luring a female customer to the basement of his furniture store and asking her to lay down and test the mattress.Police say Salem told the woman the mattress was free, then sexually assaulted her.He was also arrested on September 25, 2020, after three female victims made similar accusations.