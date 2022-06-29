Couple arraigned for allegedly running multi-state sex trafficking ring through OnlyFans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11986090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12002598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A couple was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday for allegedly running a violent sex trafficking ring.Jonathan Ruiz, 29, and Charline Santiago, 27, were indicted for allegedly trafficking multiple women across six states including New York, according to the Manhattan District Attorney."These horrific allegations detail an abhorrent sex trafficking scheme that preyed on vulnerable people so the ringleaders could turn a profit," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "The internet gives traffickers new ways to exploit people through economic, emotional, physical and psychological coercion.The two would force the women to engage in commerical sex acts and forced one of the women to produce videos on OnlyFans.Ruiz and Santiago would beat the women, threaten them with a gun, withhold personal ID's and force them to use cocaine according to the DA.They'd also use those IDs to get government benefits and loans in their names, according to the DA.The two set up an LLC in Connecticut in an effort to disguise the money they were making from the trafficking ring, according to the DA.OnlyFans has a blanket statement for anyone caught violating the 18-and-over social media platform's policies:"OnlyFans is strictly an 18 and over social media platform. OnlyFans does not tolerate any violations of our policies and we immediately take action to uphold the safety and security of our users. The platform's Trust & Safety division has grown alongside the business and OnlyFans continues to commit top resources to this area. OnlyFans hosts over 1.25 million creators. The site has in-depth policies and procedures in place to proactively monitor any attempt to fraudulently access the platform, including access by minors, and should there be any contravention of these terms, the account is immediately closed. OnlyFans continues to increase monitoring measures to prevent any fraudulent breaches."----------