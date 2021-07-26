Search for man who threw woman down stairs, sexually assaulted her in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for man who threw woman down stairs, sexually assaulted her

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Brooklyn and stole her purse.

He's accused of following a woman as she was going into a building near North 10th and Roebling streets in Williamsburg early Sunday around 1 a.m.

Police say he threw the 28-year-old woman down the stairs, sexually assaulted her, and took off with her purse.



He later used her credit cards at a CVS on 86th Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the attacker from the CVS store.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Tractor trailer overturns spilling vegetables on Brooklyn Queens Expressway
EMBED More News Videos

John Del Giorno reports over the scene of the spilled vegetables on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citysex assaultrobberywoman attackedsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tractor trailer overturns spilling vegetables on BQE
COVID Updates: Vaccine protection may wane after 7 months, CEO says
Man struck and killed while changing tire on LIE
AccuWeather: Warmer but less humid
Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging
NYC offering COVID vaccines at 'Summer Rising' locations
Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft making its way to the Intrepid
Show More
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in Edison
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
Cleanup continues after oil spill in New York harbor
WATCH: Police officer rescues raccoon with head stuck in can
More TOP STORIES News