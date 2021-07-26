Search for man who threw woman down stairs, sexually assaulted her in Williamsburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10909944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Del Giorno reports over the scene of the spilled vegetables on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Brooklyn and stole her purse.He's accused of following a woman as she was going into a building near North 10th and Roebling streets in Williamsburg early Sunday around 1 a.m.Police say he threw the 28-year-old woman down the stairs, sexually assaulted her, and took off with her purse.He later used her credit cards at a CVS on 86th Street.Police released surveillance photos of the attacker from the CVS store.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------