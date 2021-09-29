Woman sexually assaulted by suspect inside Manhattan ice cream shop

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator who attacked a woman inside an ice cream shop in Manhattan.Surveillance video captured the suspect walking into an ice cream shop on Second Avenue on the Upper East Side on Monday, Sept. 20 just after midnight.Video shows the man confront a female worker inside the shop.Police say the suspect cornered the 28-year-old employee and tried to grab her sexually, backed away and then approached a second time.That's when authorities say the suspect groped the victim and reached under her dress.When the victim's co-worker rushed in to help, the suspect took off.The victim was not injured.Police describe the suspect as 6'3'' to 6'4'' in height and between 140 to 160 pounds.The black-and-white clip shows the unidentified suspect walking in the vicinity of the incident location before the incident.----------