Police ID suspected shooter in pregnant woman's death in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police have identified the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman killed while walking home from her own baby shower in Harlem early Sunday.

Shanice Young, 31, was just weeks away from giving birth when she was shot in the head in front of her building on West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

It also happened right in front of her daughter.

The NYPD on Tuesday said they are searching for 40-year-old Justin Soriano, who is believed to have fired the fatal shot, and they're hoping an image of him will lead to an arrest.

RELATED | Man charged after 3-month-old killed, mother injured in Brooklyn hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

A driver was taken into custody following a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Saturday that killed a 3-month-old girl and critically injured her mother.


Young was taking the gifts into her building lobby when police say a fight broke out between the two men. Neighbors say one of the men was Young's ex-boyfriend, and the other was the father of her unborn child.

One of the men had a gun that went off, and Young was struck in the head.

A makeshift memorial now sits at the scene for Young and her unborn daughter.

She also had two other children and was caring for her two younger siblings.

"Shanice was a victim," her sister Metania said. "She had two (children), and the third one died with her."

ALSO READ | Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator
EMBED More News Videos

Police released video of a violent attack at a Brooklyn subway station.


No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citywoman shotbabygun violencepregnancywoman killedshootingpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer
Judge halts part of NY vaccine mandate for health care workers
Officer hurt in domestic incident, husband in custody after shooting
Arrests show organized crime is 'alive and well' in NYC, FBI says
NY school district faces bus driver shortage as students return
NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate
Show More
Broadway's comeback: 4 hit musicals raise the curtain Tuesday
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
COVID News: 1,200 deaths a day from coronavirus in US
Ida: Paterson water still not safe, another body found in NJ river
Man punches 77-year-old Queens woman in face, steals purse and Bible
More TOP STORIES News