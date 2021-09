Alleged gunman arrested in pregnant woman's death in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Harlem as she came home from her baby shower.Authorities say 40-year old Justin Soriano was taken into custody in the Bronx Thursday morning.Police say Soriano got into a dispute with 31-year-old Shanice Young's current boyfriend at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard early Sunday.They say he shot Young in the head while another of her daughters watched.Young and her unborn baby both died.Police publicly identified Soriano earlier this week, asking for the public's help in locating him.Young was taking the gifts into her building lobby when police say the fight broke out between the two men.A makeshift memorial now sits at the scene. Young had two other children and was caring for her two younger siblings as well."Shanice was a victim," her sister Metania said. "She had two (children), and the third one died with her."----------