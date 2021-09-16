Alleged gunman arrested in pregnant woman's death in Manhattan

Authorities say 40-year old Justin Soriano was taken into custody in the Bronx Thursday morning.
Police say Soriano got into a dispute with 31-year-old Shanice Young's current boyfriend at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard early Sunday.
TOP NEWS | Police body cam shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
They say he shot Young in the head while another of her daughters watched.
Young and her unborn baby both died.
Police publicly identified Soriano earlier this week, asking for the public's help in locating him.
Young was taking the gifts into her building lobby when police say the fight broke out between the two men.
A makeshift memorial now sits at the scene. Young had two other children and was caring for her two younger siblings as well.
"Shanice was a victim," her sister Metania said. "She had two (children), and the third one died with her."
ALSO READ | Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip