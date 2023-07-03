15-year-old boy bit by shark while surfing at beach on Fire Island

FIRE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while surfing at a beach on Fire Island on Monday.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded to a surfer being bitten by a shark at Kismet Beach around 5:20 p.m.

They say a 15-year-old boy was surfing when he was bitten by a shark on his left heel and toes.

The teen then swam to share where a good Samaritan provided medical assistance until first responders arrived and continued the care.

Officials say the victim's heel and toes were intact.

He was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

