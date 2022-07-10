Officials to announce safety measures amid recent shark attacks at Long Island beaches

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will show the steps being taken to spot sharks.
Long Island has been using boats, helicopters and even drones.
Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches in Suffolk County were forced to close on Sunday after a lifeguard was bitten during a water rescue training simulation.
A few days later on Thursday, some Suffolk County beaches were put on alert after another lifeguard was bit by a shark at Ocean Beach on Fire Island.
While the two attacks this past week are alarming, a shark biologist with the New York Aquarium says your chances of encountering one are still extremely small.
"We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that's a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks," said Hans Walters of New York Aquarium.
He says there is no evidence that swimmers are more at risk this year than in years past.
Fortunately, none of the shark bites in the United States this year have been deadly.
