Pets & Animals

Officials to announce safety measures amid recent shark attacks at Long Island beaches

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials to announce safety measures to spot sharks on Long Island beaches

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are expected to announce an update on what they are doing to protect people in the water after two recent shark attacks.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will show the steps being taken to spot sharks.

Long Island has been using boats, helicopters and even drones.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches in Suffolk County were forced to close on Sunday after a lifeguard was bitten during a water rescue training simulation.
EMBED More News Videos

A Long Island lifeguard is speaking out after he was bit by a shark. Chantee Lans has more.



A few days later on Thursday, some Suffolk County beaches were put on alert after another lifeguard was bit by a shark at Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

While the two attacks this past week are alarming, a shark biologist with the New York Aquarium says your chances of encountering one are still extremely small.

"We are more in tune to sharks than ever before, and I think that's a bigger issue than an actual increase in incidents or an actual increase in the number of sharks," said Hans Walters of New York Aquarium.

He says there is no evidence that swimmers are more at risk this year than in years past.


Fortunately, none of the shark bites in the United States this year have been deadly.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsocean beachfire islandsuffolk countylong islandbeachessuffolk county newsshark attacklifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island
2 shot, killed by police in separate incidents in Queens, Brooklyn
10 killed in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine: officials
Teen fatally stabbed on Upper Manhattan subway platform
Keith Hernandez has number retired by Mets
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 88
NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
Show More
WWII veteran from Queens celebrates 103rd birthday
George Washington Bridge set to begin cashless tolling
RV crashes into building on Long Island
Sri Lankan prime minister's home set on fire by protesters: Spokesman
5,000 pounds of meth seized crossed the US border from Mexico
More TOP STORIES News