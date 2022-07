Fire Island lifeguard bitten by shark, beach on 'dangerous marine life' alert

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Piazza was bringing his new boat in after fishing for a few hours when he says he almost ran over a great white shark.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Some Suffolk County beaches have been put on alert after another lifeguard was bit by a shark Thursday afternoon.This time the lifeguard was at Ocean Beach on Fire Island.The lifeguard was about 150 to 200 yards out treading water when they were bitten.NYS Parks and Recreation say it was most likely a tiger shark about three to five feet in length.The lifeguard was bitten around the ankle and only received minor injuries, according to the chief lifeguard of the Ocean Beach District.Ocean Beach lifeguards also had a fin sighting earlier in the day.All Fire Island Ocean District will fly purple flags in lifeguard areas and red flags in other bathing areas to signal 'dangerous marine life' activity, per the Town of Islip's protocol.This is the second shark encounter in one week for Suffolk county lifeguards.A Smith Point beach lifeguard was bitten Sunday during a water rescue training simulation ----------