Shark sighting off Long Island sparks swimming suspension in Town of Hempstead

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A lifeguard spotted a shark off Lido West Beach on Long Island, prompting swimming to be suspended at Hempstead area beaches.

A Town of Hempstead lifeguard reported seeing a significant sized shark by a lifeguard on a surfboard. They weren't sure of the exact size.

The Town of Hempstead contacted Long Beach, Jones Beach and all the beaches along the south shore.

Town of Hempstead bay constables have been dispatched to assist with the search for the shark.

Swimming was prohibited until 1 p.m. at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Point at Sands. Lifeguards were set to decide if it was safe to resume swimming at that time.

RELATED: Extreme heat grips New York area

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countybeachessharkslifeguard
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NJ Gov. Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol: LIVE
COVID News: 17 NJ lifeguards test positive for coronavirus
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
COVID News: Owners of NJ gym arrested for defying state orders
COVID News: Rutgers quarantining entire football team, staff
Show More
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
Funeral held for 1-year-old boy killed at Brooklyn cookout
Teen killed, 7 homicides Sunday as NYC shooting surge continues
More TOP STORIES News