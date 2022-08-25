Marvel promotes new 'She-Hulk' series with mock-attorney billboards; Jameela Jamil 'destroys' one

Jamil co-stars as the villain Titania in the comedy series, now streaming on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Someone call the Avengers -- a Marvel villain was spotted wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Angeles!

The city is dotted with "legal" billboard ads for "the super lawyer" to promote Marvel Studios' new series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," now streaming on Disney+.

"Call 1-877-SHE-HULK," the advertisements read, featuring a real-life telephone number that fans can dial. "I go green so you can get green."

One video, however, shows someone vandalizing the mock-attorney billboard -- but a closer look reveals that the seemingly ordinary graffiti tagger is actually She-Hulk's nemesis, the villain Titania.

The vandalism, of course, was a clever publicity stunt featuring series co-star Jameela Jamil.

" [ Titania is ] very messy, very chaotic, very mean, very annoying, very easy for me to play," the actress told On The Red Carpet. "She is deeply insecure, and she is out to destroy She-Hulk's life, out to destroy everyone's lives."

Starring Tatiana Maslany, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" centers around Jennifer Walters, a lawyer whose career takes a turn after a transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, makes her a very reluctant superhero.

The nine-episode comedy series set in the Marvel universe chronicles She-Hulk as she becomes a courtroom advocate for her peers.

"It's a law show, like 'Ally McBeal' or 'The Practice,' and then it breaks all those rules," said Kat Coiro, director and executive producer.

Familiar Marvel faces in the series include Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky-the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

"The fun of the show is to combine the legal world and all of the possibilities around superhero weirdness," said "She-Hulk" co-star Renee Elise Goldsberry.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is now streaming on Disney+.

