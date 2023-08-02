Popular podcast 'She Pivots' balances personal and professional advice

A popular podcast is all about new beginnings and starting the next chapter of your life. Sandy Kenyon has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A popular podcast is all about new beginnings and starting the next chapter of your life.

"She Pivots" is the brainchild of a native New Yorker who gave up her career in politics after the birth of her three children.

Emily Tisch Sussman has partnered with Marie Claire magazine to help women redefine themselves just like she has done.

The second season of "She Pivots" got off to a great start when Tisch Sussman welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to the podcast.

The host is on familiar ground after decades spent helping the Democratic Party.

"I worked on the Obama campaign. I had the Obama White House outsourcing campaigns for me to run. I thought I'd made it. I was doing great in politics, and then I had three kids in three and a half years."

Her children brought her joy, but she gave up her career and that made her sad.

"It really was a low point for me so I had to start rethinking about how I defined success even for myself to see a way out of it. I needed to hear stories of women who had done it before," she said.

Women like entrepreneur Omi Bell.

"If I don't do something, nothing's going to happen so I'm thinking about all the things I could do and what could I do low cost?" said Omi Bell, "Black Girl Ventures."

"The common thread really is that there was a low point that women didn't see themselves getting out of and then they found tools to bring themselves out," Tisch Sussman said.

Marie Claire is her partner in this podcast, but the production isn't all that fancy.

"This is where I record when I'm in the city: my mom's closet," she said.

The acoustics are surprisingly good!

"We're living at the intersection of the personal and the professional. We're not a career show. We're not necessarily a lifestyle/parenting show," she said.

"She Pivots" is a bit of both, with plenty of great advice in every episode.

"A great pivot is when you're not trying to go back and do the same thing," Tisch Sussman said.

Something related, maybe.

"A great pivot is when you can redefine what your life is now and where you want to go," she said.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: Separating discounts from duds and what to buy in August

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.