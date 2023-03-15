2-alarm fire burning on 18th floor of Upper East Side hotel

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire is burning inside an Upper East Side hotel.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel on Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

FDNY is on the scene.

