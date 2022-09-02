Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kick-off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!

The Brooklyn side was where she got all her back-to-school shopping done. From supplies at Kenny's like Lisa Frank unicorn folders and Trapper Keepers to sneaker shopping at LIU for her very first "fly" pair of kicks.

It was the Queens side where she went to school, making unforgettable memories at her elementary school P.S. 64! Shirleen's time at P.S. 64 that has helped shape who she is today. It's not only where she discovered her love for reading and writing but where she learned an appreciation for many different cultures, including her own.

Shirleen's trip down memory lane is a great reminder that a fresh school year is a chance for new memories. So, let's kick off a great school year with a fresh morning!

