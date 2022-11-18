A cyclist was struck after a chaotic chain of events in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Some residents in the Bronx witnessed a scary chain of events that all started with a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It all started when two men started shooting at each other outside of PS 310.

That's when one of the men stole a car from a father and son in front of the school and then took off on Bailey Avenue, according to police.

The driver then hit a 47-year-old cyclist, but continued driving.

He eventually crashed into a tree at West Fordham Road and Sedgwick Avenue, about seven miles from the school.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by police and was taken to the hospital. He has not been charged yet.

That cyclist was taken to the hospital with multiple facial fractures and a broken pelvis, but he is expected to survive.

People who witnessed the scene described the chaos.

"I was scared," one witness said. "All I heard was 'pop pop.' People were running back and forth, just a whole bunch of commotion. It was crazy all you heard was yelling and screaming and pop pop all day."

Right now police are searching for the other person who was involved in the initial shooting.

Police believe one of the suspects could have been driving a damaged Mercedes SUV, which can be seen in the surveillance video.

Investigators are also looking for a gray Dodge Charger in connection with the initial shooting.

