2 men shot after fight in Harlem drive themselves to hospital, 1 dies

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man is dead and another hurt after a shooting in Harlem.Video from Citizen App showed the scene on West 138th Street and Lenox Avenue.It happened at 9:46 p.m. on Thursday.Police say a large dispute led to a shooting.A 25-year-old man was hit in the leg and another man was shot in the chest.The men drove themselves to Harlem Hospital, where the man shot in the chest died.So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------