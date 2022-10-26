Patient allegedly stole van from hospital, crashed on NJ highway and attempted 2nd carjacking

A hospital patient was the victim in a police-involved shooting after the patient attempted to steal a good samaritan's car.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A patient just released from a New Jersey hospital stole a medical van and crashed into a median on the highway.

According to Bayshore Hospital, one of their patients was released in Holmdel earlier Wednesday.

That's when that patient stole a medical van and took off, according to another source.

He made it down Route 35 headed towards Middletown when he crashed into a median taking out several utility poles in the process.

A good Samaritan tried to help the patient but the patient then tried to steal that person's car.

Police were called to the scene and shot the patient to subdue him. He's back at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 35 from Centerville Road to Neversink Road is closed while police conduct their investigation.

