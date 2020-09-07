Man fatally shot while walking dog in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

It happened Monday at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.
Police responded to a 911 call and found Michael Skully with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.
He had made his way back toward his home where he collapsed.
The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.
Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the shooting
A light-skinned, heavyset man apparently fled the scene.
So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier Monday around 3 a.m., five people were shot including a 6-year-old boy and his mother near a J'ouvert march in Crown Heights.
Just after 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man shot once in the thigh on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. An unknown man wearing black sweatshirt or facemask fled on a motorcycle or scooter towards East 196th Street.
Three people were also shot at a BP Gas Station in Inwood, Upper Manhattan and are listed in serious condition. Another person was shot at Isham Street and Sherman Avenue also in Inwood around 6 a.m.
