Man fatally shot while walking dog in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 62-year-old man was fatally shot when he went outside his house to walk his dog in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.

Police responded to a 911 call and found Michael Skully with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.

He had made his way back toward his home where he collapsed.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the shooting
A light-skinned, heavyset man apparently fled the scene.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

