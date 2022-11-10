Man found fatally shot amid crash investigation in Queens identified

Crystal Cranmore has new details on the investigation into the death of Myron Dukes.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 48-year-old Bridgeport man was found fatally shot in the backseat of a Range Rover that had just crashed into another vehicle in Flushing, Queens.

The Range Rover was speeding northbound on Parsons Boulevard when it struck a white van, stopped for a red light, at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Range Rover fled on foot. An eyewitness said he was carrying a bag in his hand as he fled.

Police responded and found 48-year-old Myron Dukes dead in the rear passenger seat, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are looking through his background to determine why he was killed.

He has a prior 1992 arrest for attempted murder in Upper Manhattan.

The driver of the white van suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

The rear window of the Range Rover, with Connecticut license plates, was shattered.

Police are looking into whether that damage is connected to the crash or to the gunfire that killed Dukes.

