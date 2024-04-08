3 facing charges for shooting near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three men are under arrest and facing charges for a double shooting near Rutgers University early Friday morning.

Both victims of the shooting are students at the school. One of the victims is a woman who was hit by stray gunfire that entered her apartment.

Alex Baburov, a junior at Rutgers, said that she was thankful no one in her unit was hit by the gunfire.

"I woke up after a series of gunshots that I heard, the last thing that I heard, was the last one, and then some people screaming outside," she said.

She said at first, they didn't realize their apartment had been hit.

"Ten minutes later we realize that there are holes in our walls," Baburov said. "Everyone is ok, but there are holes in our walls, and I don't know if I want to live her next semester or next year."

Rutgers University released a statement saying: "The university has been in touch with the victims and their families, offering support and assistance during this time. The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. The Rutgers University Police Department, in collaboration with the New Brunswick Police, will be increasing police presence in the area of the incident."

Police have not yet said how they tracked down the suspects.

The New Brunswick Police Department (NBPD) asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

