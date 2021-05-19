Man robbed, shot in leg on roof of mall parking garage in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Group robs man on top of Queens parking garage, shoot him in leg

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group behind a terrifying shooting and robbery caught on camera in Queens.

The armed men confronted the victim on the roof of the parking garage at the Jamaica Colosseum Mall.

It happened on Friday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. on 165 Street.

The 37-year-old victim tried to get away in his white Range Rover, but one of the gunmen got into his car and stole his wallet before shooting him in the leg.

The men then jumped into a gray BMW 5 Series and took off westbound on 89th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The attackers got away with the victim's wallet containing his ID and bank cards.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

The victim was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityrobberymallshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News