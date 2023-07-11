A man was arrested after a teen girl was shot in the chest in the Bronx.

Teen girl shot in chest while standing with man in Claremont, Bronx

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenage girl was shot in the chest in the Bronx.

It happened at East 169th Street and Grant Avenue in the Claremont section just before 11 p.m. Monday.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

The girl was standing with a man who ran off at the time of the shooting.

Her identity and the identity of the person in custody have not yet been released.

As of last week, shootings are actually down 25% from this same time last year.

