Best bets for February: Winter clothing, jewelry, TVs, appliances

NEW YORK (WABC) -- February is a big month. We have the Super Bowl next Sunday on the 11th, then Valentine's Day on the 14th, which is a Wednesday, and then Presidents Day is the 19th, but sales are dropping soon.

The average amount spent on a Valentine's Day gift is $165.

But the LGBTQ+ population spends a lot more. If you've got Pride, you also have some dough apparently!

RetailMeNot says that those who are LGBTQ+ spend on average $248 per gift.

Most of us are going for experiences. 66% are going to do something fun together. Check out Groupon, you can get massages, splurge on a hot air balloon ride, or learn to ski at American Dream.

Here are the top 7 gifts for Valentine's Day:

1) Chocolate

2) Flowers

3) Gift cards

4) Special home-cooked meal

5) Dining out

6) Jewelry

7) Clothing, shoes, and accessories

President's Day is the best time of the year for luxury TVs. Also, right before your Super Bowl party if you are looking now.

You can get a Samsung 65-inch for $1,300. That's 30% off and you can ask for a price match.

Also, look for appliances. Kitchen suites and bundles, ask for floor displays, and returned items out of the box, but still with a warranty, will knock a ton of your bill. Don't forget to ask for a rebate for energy-efficient items.

It could be the cheapest time of the year to buy mattresses as well. They are 50% off if you want to upgrade your bed for Valentine's Day.

Winter clothing is also on sale. Look for 70% off your scarves, hats gloves, winter boots, and especially jackets make sure you stack promo codes on top of sales for extra savings.

And now we need some bling! Jewelry is a hot item, don't wait until the last minute with gold, $2,000 per oz., and silver is at $23! You can get beautiful silver, but if you invest in gold, it's always a safe bet. 14, 18, 24k - 14k will be your best bet because it's sturdier. The more karats the softer the gold is.

