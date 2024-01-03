Best bets for January: TVs, jewelry, and linens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We all shopped 'til we dropped over the holidays, so in the new year, we all want to save a bit of money.

From jewelry to high-end TVs and last year's tech there are a lot of deals this month.

If you resolve to get in shape, it's a great time to buy fitness gear and join a gym, but just beware of what you're signing up for.

Savvy shoppers know when to stock up on timeless gifts. All types of holiday merchandise are on markdown this month.

"Whatever is left over from the Christmas season will all be on sale it will be half price," said Kenny Sarfin, Books and Greetings, owner.

From mom and pops like Books and Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey, to big box stores like Target in Clifton or CVS, retailers know all this ho ho ho's gotta go. Time to shelve the elves to make room for Valentine's Day!

Stock chocolate for your sweethearts at half off, Black Friday remnants like gifty kitchen gadgets and mid-range TVs will have to move too. You can look for price drops of up to 70%.

Last year's tech will be slashed too with the annual consumer electronics show kicking off on January 9, debuting all the latest models for 2024. Expect prices on phones, computers, and laptops of 2023 to be shaved down.

It's also a great time to save on towels and linen, sheets and blankets, and jewelry.

High-end, low-end watches, bracelets, and baubles will be discounted all month. January is the best month of the year to grab your gold before prices spike pre-Valentine's Day!

And since most of us resolve to get healthier, fitness gear and gym memberships are the lowest this month.

You can negotiate! Haggle your initiation fees down.

A lot of times, you can snag a free training session with a personal trainer or discounts for paying for a year in advance. Just make sure you're going to use it. Also, compare the upfront membership fee versus the month-to-month fees, and don't forget to try the gym out before you buy to see if it's your vibe.

Beware of very strict cancellation rules. A lot of companies make it extremely difficult to get out of contact.

Read the fine print before signing anything especially if you sign up for auto pay.

Some wait-to-buy items are winter sports gear like skis. They will be at their highest prices of the year. You should also wait on snow blowers, plows, and cold weather apparel, which will get cheaper later in the year.

