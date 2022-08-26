LIST: These back-to-school items will be tax-free in New Jersey through Labor Day

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Shoppers in New Jersey will be able to take advantage of the state's first sales tax holiday starting Saturday and lasting through Labor Day.

Gov. Phil Murphy said it will help families and educators afford school supplies at a time when supply chain issues have been driving up costs.

"Anything you'd associate with back to school -- notebooks, pens, laptops, you name it," Murphy said. "It also includes things like athletic equipment, to help our kids get on the field. We're really excited about it. Sales tax is 6.625% in New Jersey, you think about that, that's a big savings. And we are thrilled to be able to do this."

The sales tax holiday applies to any consumer buying the goods for a non-business use.

Connecticut's tax-free week is in effect through Sunday.

The following items are part of the sales tax holiday:

Certain Computers

Computers with a sales price less than $3,000. "Computers" means electronic devices that accept information in digital or similar form and manipulate it for a result based on a sequence of instructions. "Electronic" means related to technology having electrical, digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic, or similar capabilities. Computers with a sales price greater than or equal to $3,000 remain subject to tax during the Sales Tax Holiday.

School Art Supplies

"School art supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study for artwork. School art supplies includes the following:

-Clay and Glazes

-Paints (Including Acrylic, Tempera, and Oil)

-Paintbrushes for Artwork

-Watercolors

-Sketch and Drawing Pads

School Computer Supplies

"School computer supplies" with a sales price less than $1,000. "School computer supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study in which a computer is used. Retail sales of school computer supplies with a sales price greater than or equal to $1,000 remain subject to tax during the Sales Tax Holiday. School computer supplies includes the following:

-Computer Storage Media, Diskettes, and Compact Disks

-Handheld Electronic Schedulers (except devices that are cellular phones)

-Personal Digital Assistants (except devices that are cellular phones)

-Computer Printers

-Printer Supplies for Computers, Printer Paper, and Printer Ink

School Instructional Materials

"School instructional materials" means written materials commonly used by a student in a course of study as a reference to learn the subject being taught. School instructional materials includes the following:

-Reference Books

-Workbooks

-Reference Maps and Globes

-Textbooks

School Supplies

"School supplies" means items commonly used by a student in a course of study. School supplies includes the following:

-Binders

-Cellophane Tape

-Composition Books

-Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

-Index Cards

-Pencil Boxes and Other School Supply Boxes

-Pens

-Protractors

-Book Bags

-Blackboard Chalk

-Crayons

-Glue, Paste, and Paste Sticks

-Index Card Boxes

-Markers

-Lunch Boxes

-Legal Pads

-Notebooks

-Pencil Sharpeners

-Pencils

-Calculators

-Compasses

-Erasers

-Highlighters

-Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction, and poster board)

-Writing Tablets

-Rulers

-Scissors

Sport or Recreational Equipment

"Sport or recreational equipment" means items designed for human use and worn in conjunction with an athletic or recreational activity that are not suitable for general use. Sport or recreational equipment includes, but is not limited to, the following:

-Ballet and Tap Shoes

-Goggles

-Mouth Guards

-Skates (roller and ice)

-Shin Guards

-Shoulder Pads

-Ski Boots

-Athletic Shoes (cleated or spiked)

-Guards (hand or elbow)

-Life Preservers and Vests

-Waders

-Gloves, (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf)

-Wetsuits and Fins

-Helmets (bike, sport)

