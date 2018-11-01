7 On Your Side: November Best Bets

November is a busy month for shopping and this year there's actually one more shopping day on the calendar between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Thanksgiving is on Nov. 22, with the biggest shopping day of the year 24 hours later on what has become known as "Black Friday."
The amount spent between those two shopping days is huge, hitting $7.9 billion in last year. Predictions are we'll outspend that amount this year. So gear up by learning some ways to shop smarter and save more of that money with our guide to November Best Bets.
One way is to track prices. If you don't, consumer expert Janice Lieberman says you won't know if the discount is a deal or a dud.
"This is a great month to do your research, what's on the list, what do you really want, you need to know the model numbers and features you really want," Lieberman said.
Lieberman is reminding shoppers there is deceptive advertising where retailers sometimes pretend a price was high in order to claim 70 percent off.
Next you have to know not everything is on sale during November and Black Friday.
Two sure bets are summed up in three words says Lieberman.
"TVs, TVs, TVs and Tech, Tech, Tech! Anything that's got a plug, you're good to go," Lieberman said. "Next to back to school, it's the best time to get laptops, Kindles, Firesticks, Echos -- all of it is going on sale."
This is the time to grab a new TV: low end, high end, small or large.
"They will go down by a couple hundred bucks as will major appliances," Lieberman said.
So will major appliances.
"You will see washer, dryers, refrigerators on sale during Black Friday, but if you need it now and can't have your laundry piling up, buy it!" Lieberman said. Just make sure your store offers a Black Friday price guarantee.
"P.C. Richard for instance has a 30-day guarantee they will match it," Lieberman said. "So if you buy it today and the price drops for Black Friday, use it. Just say 'hey, I want my credit card adjusted' and you'll get that price difference back."
Other November best bets include smart home devices and video game consoles.
What won't be on sale during November is seasonal stuff, like holiday items and all winter apparel.
"We love Santa, but he's going to have to wait until after Black Friday, after Christmas really," Lieberman said. "If ya need em, ya gotta get em, but just don't expect great sales."
November is also full of special promotions and savings this month because of some special dates.
Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day and Jersey Mikes and Quiznos are among the outlets offering freebies and discounts. Jersey's Mikes is exclusive to members or followers on social media. Quiznos and Subway are donating to charity for every purchase made.
Veterans Day is Sunday, 11/11, observed on Monday with special discounts for military personnel and their families -- which many times extend to the general public.
Cyber Monday is Nov. 26. Last year, $6.6 billion was spent by cyber shoppers online. It's closing in on Black Friday as the biggest shopping day of the year.
