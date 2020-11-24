Black Friday best bets and what not to buy from 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are big changes to Black Friday this year. For one, it's started even earlier with deep discounts rolling out ever since mid-October's Amazon Prime Days.
Also as expected, big retailers are announcing doorbusters, usually only available in person, this year will be online. So, draw up your budget and get your plastic ready.
Since so many of us are staying in because of COVID, this Black Friday will be all about stuff to make you comfier at home.
For one, small kitchen appliances will be on-sale. That means mixers, coffee makers, and check out this deal from Macy's: A top of the line Nespresso that goes for nearly $300 is discounted more than 50% at $163 off.
If you're looking for a deal on video game consoles, you'll be disappointed since Sony and Microsoft just released new ones without discounts.
But other home entertainment like large screen TVs and home theatre equipment like soundbars, you'll be surrounded by discounts.
Smaller personal electronic gadgets are on sale now.
Apple Air Pods Pro normally goes for about $250. But on Woot they're discounted nearly $60 bucks. ($189.99).
The Echo dot will be down to just $28, that's a $21 savings.
The big takeaway: So what should you not buy on Black Friday?
Don't buy winter apparel like coats, boots, and gloves. Wait until January when prices plunge.
The same holds true for jewelry, wait until the post-holiday sales.
Lastly, hold off on buying holiday decor. There are some deals out there, but generally, prices for all things holiday, like artificial trees and lights, will come down a week or two before Christmas.
Remember to shop safe and smart.
